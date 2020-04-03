Columbia Pacific initiates digital campaign to help seniors

02 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

With the nation observing a lockdown of 21 days to curb the spread of Covid-19, Columbia Pacific Communities has launched a two-week-long digital campaign titled #PositiveLockdown to help seniors make the most of their time indoors by engaging in enriching experiences and thus steering clear of the sense of paranoia that is currently prevailing in the country.

Commenting on the campaign, Piali Dasgupta, Vice President – Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities: “We understand that these are extraordinarily anxious times particularly for the senior members of our society who live alone. We believe that positive affirmations of any kind will help them get through this period.”