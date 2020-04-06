Colors broadens its content spectrum with mythology and movies

06 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

General entertainment channel Colors has finetuned its content line up for the quarantine period. The channel will have a range of content across genres including comedy, fantasy, drama, mythology, and reality in the prime time and non-primetime hours.

Said Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18: “Due to the nationwide lockdown, the television landscape is changing quite significantly. We at Colors are constantly and very closely evaluating how the viewership habits are evolving and designing our programming. With no fresh daily or weekly shows being put on air due to limitations, viewers are looking at alternate options for entertainment and non-prime time band has gained momentum. People staying indoors and spending time with the families has boost movie consumption on TV and hence we have consciously added it to the mix along with mythology. Through challenging times, Colors continues to stay connected with its loyal viewers through a carefully curated mix of shows for wholesome entertainment.”