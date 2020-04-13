Colors bridges the gap between characters and the audience from home

13 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Colors has introduced a new programming approach to keep the audience connected with their stars. Along with providing anecdotes from the lives of the characters, the channel is also introducing on-air series of gags featuring the duo Bharati Singh and Harsh Limbachhiya titled ‘Hum, Tum aur Quarantine’.

Said Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18: “At Colors, we continuously strive to give our viewers unparalleled entertainment even during the challenging times. To further innovate the experience and engage with the audience, we have devised a format to strengthen the connection with the loyal fans by showcasing the actors’ real selves through small vignettes and gags. Through the videos, actors will engage with the viewers by taking them a journey of their quarantine lives while highlighting the message of social distancing. We believe that this is our true test to serve our viewers with the best even in indeterminate scenarios.”