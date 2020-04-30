‘Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka’ premieres on Pogo

30 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

A new 10-episode series of Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka premiered on television on April 25 and will be aired every day at 12.30 pm.

Said Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation: “Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka movie has been well accepted theatrically by kids all over India, Middle East as well as South Korea. The series carries on the adventures of Bheem and team in China. With a completely new setting and all new adventures, we hope the kids will love watching the series and be entertained.”

Added Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO: “We are excited to launch this new Chhota Bheem series on POGO this summer along with fun-filled, relatable content starring kids’ superhero Bheem that will keep our young viewers engaged and entertained.”