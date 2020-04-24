Burzin Mehta joins Indigo Consulting as NCD

24 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Indigo Consulting has appointed Burzin Mehta as its National Creative Director. He is mandated to drive creative excellence across all dimensions of Indigo Consulting’s products and services i.e. consulting, digital technology and transformation, marketing, design and UX.

On his appointment Rajesh Ghatge, CEO Indigo Consulting said: “As we continue our evolution towards becoming a truly effective digital transformation partner for our clients, I am delighted to have Burzin on-board. His obsession with digital first thinking and a non-compromising rigour to curate work is exactly what we need to deliver excellence for our clients. We have been driving some high impact solutions by leveraging data, creativity and technology and Burzin’s partnership in this endeavour is only going to raise the bar of our solutions.”

Added Jose Leon, President, Indigo Consulting: “For the last eight quarters, brands have focussed almost entirely on data – perfecting the art of targeting audiences and the science of the right channel to engage them. This strategy is starting to plateau in terms of monetisation, in proportion to the effort, investment and focus being committed to it. As a result, creative freedom has been heavily compromised. At Indigo Consulting, we believe experiential marketing and creative can continuously influence customers, provided it is driven by data and actionable insights. True to his nickname, ‘Buzz’ will provide data-led creative leadership across all functions and regions so we can more effectively pursue our purpose of ‘Shaping Human Behaviour through Creativity, Data and Technology’.”

On his new role, Mehta said: “The recent past has seen the role of creativity expand to much more than solving marketing problems. Whether it is with the quintessential big idea, the effective use of data, the smart application of technology or an ingenious mix of them all. And that is what’s most exciting about this opportunity. The chance to put together this heady mix and effectively solve problems of all kinds. With a team that has the intent and passion, to make it happen.”