Bigo partners Ventes Avenues as it kickstarts India journey

17 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Bigo Ads has announced its foray into India. Bigo Ads is a part of Bigo, which has an average of 349.4 million monthly active users and is an ads platform that provides mobile marketing solutions globally. It has announced that Ventes Avenues will be the official reseller of BIGO Ads platform in South and West India.

Said Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues: “Ventes Avenues is delighted to partner with Bigo in India, we are honoured to be chosen and have set up dedicated teams for both Likee and imo here in India. Likee and imo makes for a unique engagement opportunity for brands to explore. We are looking forward to new learning, new highs and doing path breaking work with Bigo here in India.”