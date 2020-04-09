AutumnGrey develops a real-time tracker for Covid19

09 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Autumn Grey has unveiled a Coronavirus Update website conceptualised, developed and deployed completely inhouse.

Talking about the platform, Anusha Shetty, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Grey group, said: “Fake news has been the worlds problems on many fronts, including news on the Corona virus. At a time like this, when we need to keep positivity at its peak this site with validates information is a blessing. More so, served in local languages for our diverse India. I am proud of my team for making a small difference in this challenging phase.”