Asian Paints rekindles love for homes in second digi film

30 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Asian Paints has released the second digital film under ‘Har Ghar Chup Chaap Se Kehta Hai’ capturing people’s love for their homes which has been rekindled during the lockdown.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film showcases individuals and families taking care of their homes in the current quarantine period. Upkeep of the house, an otherwise trying exercise, has now become a source of joy to family members. Children, grown men, even pets, everyone in the house is chipping in with their share of household chores. This relevant truth is beautifully captured to show how one’s relationship with one’s home, a relationship at the core of brand Asian Paints, is rekindled.

Voiced by Piyush Pandey and directed by Neha Kaul of Corcoise Films, this video will surely bring a smile on everyone’s face and remind them what their home has been to them; a place of security.

Speaking about this new ad, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints: “Our second video is a very different take on the emotions associated with Homes, wherein the Home personification and its relationship with the people who live there comes to light in a very beautiful, interconnected way. The whole camaraderie between the home and the members, bring the joy in reliving those real moments which strongly define the emotional connect. Relationships rekindle the fun routines and some lively activities, combined with daily chores, bringing the social message of Stay Home Stay Safe alive.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Staying at home we found a new corner in our home which has become our favourite spot and we found places to clean that we never did before. We found new love for our homes and we decided to capture this love in our film.”

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Sam Balsara, Chairman and MD, Madison World said: “Asian Paints has done an amazing job of staying alive in the consumers’ mind, not by eulogizing their paint but empathizing with their consumers by highlighting to them the joys of doing household chores, staying at home; thereby making the most of the unfortunate circumstances that consumers find themselves in today. My compliments to Team Asian Paints and Ogilvy for the idea and producing not just one but two digital films from home. This move will earn Asian Paints tremendous goodwill of its customers which will benefit the Company for time to come. Asian Paints is not only the leader in Paints, but has behaved like one.”