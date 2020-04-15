Ariel releases #ShareTheLoad video on International ASMR Day

15 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

On the occasion of International ASMR Day (April 9), Ariel India is giving men yet another reason to #ShareTheLoad of domestic tasks, and giving women a way to relax and sleep better.

Taking the conversation further and in context of the current times, Ariel collaborated with American ASMR youtuber and artist GIBI ASMR to curate a #ShareTheLoad ASMR. This ASMR video is a depiction of a husband doing the laundry, the sound of which is calming for the women.

Said Sharat Verma, CMO, P&G India and Head, Fabric Care Indian Subcontinent: “Ariel’s ShareTheLoad movement, which started five years back, has been sparking conversations to promote gender equality in the household by propagating the equal distribution of household chores. The message is more relevant now than ever …when the home is also an office, school and playground. Research tells us that households where partners share the load, make happier homes. It’s important that women get equal rest and sleep. Gibi’s ASMR video aims to help more and more women unwind using relaxing sounds and sights while inspiring more men to #ShareTheLoad.”