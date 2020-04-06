Airtel Digital TV launches CuriosityStream shannel

06 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Bharti Airtel and CuriosityStream announced that they have deepened their content partnership to bring premium content from CuriosityStream to TV homes in India. Airtel Digital TV has launched an exclusive channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s factual entertainment films and series.

Said Sunil Taldar, CEO – DTH, Bharti Airtel: “We brought CuriosityStream content to India about six months back on our mobile platform offering our customers the exciting array of exclusive content. Today, we are further strengthening this partnership to become the first and only DTH provider in India to offer the content to customers on their television via the set-top-box enabling an easy access to all the exclusive content to the entire family. As a brand, we are always innovating to expand our offerings with a discerning array of specially curated content to fulfil the preferences of each of our customers and we promise to continue to delight our customers.”

Added Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of Curiosity Stream: “Building on the success of our launch on the Xstream app, CuriosityStream is thrilled to have a home on Airtel’s next-gen Digital TV. Airtel is a global leader in finding innovative ways to deliver programming to its viewers whenever and wherever they want it. Now more than ever, viewers are searching for engaging and entertaining factual shows and CuriosityStream is proud to offer our channel to consumers in India who are looking for high-quality programming that ignites their curiosity and can’t be found anywhere else.”