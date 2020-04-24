Adani Group salutes heroes against Covid-19 war

24 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Adani Group has unveiled a campaign titled #GoodnessNeverStops to salute the workforce and the frontline warriors for their unwavering support so that others do not have to with #GoodnessNeverStops.

Notes a communique: “The campaign further seeks support from people to stay home and maintain social distancing. The Adani Group conducted a video-led campaign on social media platforms for people to discover and empower the remote corners of the country to stand in solidarity and unity. The campaign aims to shed light on the novel thought of appreciating the real taskmasters and raise awareness amongst everyone who might forget the unsung warriors. It highlights the importance of making them feel loved and needed in the recently halted lives. The campaign also appreciates the dedication of Adani Group employees for the seamless effort of delivery so that there is no uninterrupted supply of essentials, gas and electricity which are basics need during the lockdown period.”