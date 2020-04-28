Adani group expresses gratitude to frontline warriors with #GoodnessNeverStops

28 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Adani Group has joined hands with DDB Mudra to salute the frontline warriors with #GoodnessNeverStops. The film pays homage to the workforce at Adani Group for its relentless efforts and unwavering support during the lockdown amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Elaborating on the objective of the campaign, Paresh Chaudhry, Group President – Corporate Brand Custodian, Adani Group said, “This crisis demanded continuous supply of certain essentials so that people can stay indoors safely. Thanks to our ever-reliable workforce, we were able to deliver when it mattered the most. This film is our tribute to our workforce and to all those who are working relentlessly to help bring the country back to normalcy.”

Talking about the concept and execution, Shekhar Pandey, VP – Strategy, DDB Mudra said, “In this unprecedented scenario, there are so many fellow citizens who are putting duty and the country above everything else. This film is our tribute to all such brave hearts who are truly demonstrating the goodness that is inherent in humanity. As we faced various execution-related limitations due to lockdown, we decided to take up the animation route and produced this film totally in-house at our Ahmedabad office.”