ABP News onboards Zulfia Waris as Business Head

06 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

ABP News Network has appointed Zulfia Waris, as Business Head, ABP News Network Content Studio. With expertise in the media industry, Waris will be responsible for the organisation’s new subsidiary, ANN Content Studio, to produce content for all platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network said: “We are pleased to infuse Zulfia’s expertise and vision into ABP News Network’s Content Studio, especially since it is in a period of rapid digital growth. I can say with confidence that her approach and values align with our culture, and her knowledge and creativity will add to the organisation’s success, over the next few years.”