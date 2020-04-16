ABP Ganga completes a successful year in India

16 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

ABP Ganga, ABP News Networks’ regional Hindi news channel for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is celebrating one year of operations. Through local news coverage, viewer-driven content and on-ground initiatives, ABP Ganga has carved a niche for itself in the highly competitive regional news market, notes a communique.

Speaking on the milestone, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network said: “We are elated to achieve this milestone, having created a strong resonance with the viewers in such a short span of time. Over the past year, ABP Ganga has been fiercely pursuing pertinent issues, both of local and national importance with cutting edge reporting. And as we embark on a fresh chapter, we plan to add more depth in our programming portfolio through special initiatives and wholesome content. We will leave no stone unturned in creating an even more enhanced viewing experience.”