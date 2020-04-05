Aaj Tak maxes in lockdown. India Today shines too in megacities

03 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Only the fittest thrive in times of duress. Similarly, only those news channels that are strong on content and distribution, come out on tops on big news days. As they did in the lockdown period – Week 12 of the BARC measurement period. Aaj Tak came out tops across all channels aired in India. Now this isn’t the first time it has happened. In the past, around the time of the surgical strike and the Abhinandan Varthaman return, viewership for 2+ all-India – the same yardstick chosen for general entertainment channels, the gross impression was 55.5 crore and for the Janata Curfew and Lockdown the weekly gross impressions generated was 66.3 crore. In #2 position in the 2+ segment has been ABP News and in #3 is Republic Bharat. The movie channels follow thereafter, but News18, Zee News and India TV are come thereafter – and all are part of the Top 10. Interesting, the first English news channel is at #240 and the next two are at #350 and #385.

Amongst English news channels in Week 12, while Republic TV is #1 in megacities, India Today TV is #2 (22+ M AB). In the three days of the lockdown, while the pecking order at an all-India level saw Republic TV followed by Times Now and then India Today TV, in megacities, India Today is ahead of Times Now. Meanwhile, according to numbers available to us, for a full-day period of Week 1-12 in 2020, India Today TV has been #1 – ahead of Times Now and Republic TV (15+ M, Wk 1-12). In the NCCCS A higher socioeconomic strata, India Today has ranked ahead of Times Now (22+ M A, 07-24 HRS)