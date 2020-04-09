9X Jalwa now available on Free Dish

08 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Bollywood music channel 9X Jalwa is now also available on DD Free Dish. 9X Jalwa can be viewed on LCN #64.

Said Nitin Sharma, Executive Vice-President, Distribution, 9X Media: “We are pleased that 9X Jalwa will now be widely available across a large number of households through DD Free Dish. The subscribers of DD Free Dish can now enjoy their daily dose of hit Bollywood songs, which are aired on 9X Jalwa. The channel has received good response from the viewers since the very beginning making 9X Jalwa one of the most preferred channels for all time hit Bollywood music.”