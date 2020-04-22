22feet Tribal bags digital mandate for TTK Prestige

07 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

TTK Prestige has appointed 22feet Tribal Worldwide as its digital and digital media planning agency. As part of the mandate, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, which is part of the DDB Mudra Group, will steer the digital transformation of the brand from digital marketing to e-commerce and all the touch points of the consumer’s journey with the brand. The integrated account includes creative by DDB Mudra.

Commenting on the announcement, Dinesh Garg, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige said: “TTK Prestige has the legacy of being present practically in every Indian home. As market leaders, it is imperative for us to engage with consumers, who are in different stages of their purchase journey. The digital space is beginning to play an increasingly important role for us as a brand and we are pleased to embark on this journey with 22feet Tribal Worldwide. We have a long history with the DDB Mudra group spanning two decades, and we look forward to many more rewarding years together.”

Speaking about the win, Preetham Venkky, President – 22feet Tribal Worldwide added: “We are extremely delighted with the confidence that TTK has placed in us by allowing us to bring to life, our vision for what their presence should look like across digital. This move will not only help digitise their business but also provide value to their existing and new customers. With this win led by Ken Sekhar and his team, we now have the exciting challenge of taking one of India’s top brands and building a formidable experience across the digital ecosystem to enable meaningful engagements.”