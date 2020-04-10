10 Takeaways from BARC India-Nielsen Media TV/Smartphone consumption given Covid-19

17 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Some four weeks back television audience measurement joint industry body BARC India and Nielsen Media unveiled the “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” series of reports with in a web-based presentation. The fourth edition of the report was presented on Thursday (April 16) and over 950 professsional from across industry were present.

BARC India, as we know, is the official currency on television measurement in India and Nielsen Media runs a 12,000 strong smartphone panel in India passively capturing smartphone behaviour.

Some of the key highlights of TV and Smartphone consumption during the fourth week of the 40-day National Lockdown are as follows: –

1. COVID-19 is taking the most mind space with ~40% of top 100 Google searches last week being in COVIDand 1 in 8 consumers accessing the AAROGYA SETU app

2. PM’s addresson Lockdown extension garnered 4 Bn viewing minutes – the highest of the 4 addresses on COVID-19

3. TV consumptions grows 38% over pre-COVID periodnow at 2 Trillion minutes

4. Hindi GEC attains all time High Viewership of 4 Bn since 2015 in HSM Urban this week

5. Movies show an increase across HSM, while GEC maintains share and continues to lead in South markets

6. Top 5 content for digital audiencesis a mix of Fiction, History, Mythology and Supernatural

7. Premium audiences onDigital clock remarkable growth in time spent on News, Chat, Fitness and Streaming

8. The News franchise on Digital is close to 50% now (+25% over PreCovid period) – Video News consumption shows a huge growth of 75% over the PreCovid period

9. COVID Lockdown gives a big fillip to Education Apps, Surge by 30%+

10. Overall FCT on TV drops by 26% over the PreCovid period- however a 142% increaseseen in FCT for Social Ads – Digital ads also showing a slowdown in last week