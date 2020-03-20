ZEEL pauses content to #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has taken a first-of-its-kind initiative – #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak for the well-being of its audiences.

Taking the initiative to create a unique reminder for its viewers, ZEE has decided to pause the content across its channels with a 30-second break throughout the day. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, ‘pause’ will encourage viewers in a creative manner, to use the break to wash their hands.

Said Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: “As a responsible national television network which entertains 588 million individuals every week, it is our duty to educate and encourage every citizen to adopt and practice healthy habits to fight this pandemic. While several brands are driving awareness around good hygiene, we believe this initiative to pause content and remind our audience to wash their hands will actually drive behavior. Pausing our content when the audience is most engaged will act as an in-home trigger to wash hands and contribute towards combating the spread of the outbreak.”

Talking about the initiative, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas added: “Having worked on health and hygiene brands for years, my learning is no matter how much we remind people for washing hands, there will always be laggards. Its importance is at a peak in today’s situation. Hence, a straightforward reminder to wash hands with soap.”