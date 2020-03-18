VMLY&R to revamp digital presence of Bajaj Group

17 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

VMLY&R India has been appointed by Bajaj Group to refresh its digital platforms to convey the brand’s heritage, with a clean new interface that showcases the brand philosophy “Think Tomorrow.”

Said Swati Bhattacharya, Chief Communications and Brand Officer of the Bajaj Group: “This is an exciting time for us as a group. Our businesses are on a growth trajectory and we continue to impact millions of lives through our Foundation initiatives for farmers by developing grassroots infrastructure. Our new brand identity gives shape to our vision of building a unified Bajaj Group brand that leverages synergies across group businesses and drives a common culture based on our heritage and future ambitions. We feel like VMLY&R understands how to manifest this brand philosophy in the digital space through various touchpoints starting with the website and bring to life our brand ethos of “Think Tomorrow” effectively.”

Added Saurabh Mathur, Business Head, Experience & Technology at VMLY&R India: “Bajaj Group has a rich history full of stories. It has been a pleasure designing these stories into digital experiences that allow Bajaj’s partners and consumers to truly understand the brand and feel their promise of “Think Tomorrow” as deeply as Bajaj does. We look forward to launching first their new site, followed by the rest of their digital ecosystem, to help them connect with their community across every touch point.”