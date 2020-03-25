Vir Das champions Neeman’s latest ad campaign

24 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Footwear brand Neeman’s, has launched its digital campaign in collaboration with The Woolmark Company featuring comedian Vir Das. To complement the launch, a digital campaign is being rolled out featuring Das, using his humour to spread awareness about the benefits of the shoe and talk about the brand’s eco-credentials and qualities which don’t exist in traditional footwear.

Said Neeman’s founder Taran Chhabra: “With Neeman’s, we’ve created a ground-breaking collection of shoes by using the naturally versatile fibre, Australian Merino wool. We are focused on bringing truly comfortable footwear that looks good, feels good and is good for the planet. This collection is nature at its best. Our philosophy at Neeman’s is all-inclusive and therefore we have the same colours for men and women. The colours are genderless, we don’t subscribe to the mentality that ‘oh! pink is a colour for females or grey exudes such masculinity’. With so many divisive labels and categories already present, our customers resonate with our vision that if a colour talks to you and appeals to you then it’s yours – no questions asked. Be a part of our colour and style revolution,” he said.

Further elaborating on the partnership, The Woolmark Company Country Manager for India Dilip Gianchandani added: “We are extremely pleased that Merino wool has continued to remain a staple of Neeman’s conscious footwear collection and highlight’s the eco-credentials of the fibre. We are very excited that through this association with Neeman’s we are tapping into the footwear category in India and reaffirming Merino wool as versatile and a clever alternative to other fibres. The range of Merino Wool shoes by Neeman’s and The Woolmark Company showcases a young, vibrant vibe with a multi-functional superior comfort.”