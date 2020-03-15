Viacom18 Studios unveils new logo for content arm, Tipping Point

13 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Viacom18 Studios has unveiled a new logo of Tipping Point, its digital content arm. It offers a host of web series, short films and non-traditional formats with unconventional narratives. The new identity designed by Avant Garde Films depicts Tipping Point as a platform that, notes a communique: “creates bold, engaging and path breaking content for online audiences”.

Commenting on the thoughts behind the logo, Sohini Mitra, from Avant Garde Films said,: “We adapted a more focussed approach as Tipping Point wanted to target the youth.” Added Abhishek De from Avant Garde Films: “The creative process began with rigorous brain storming when we zeroed in on the concept of giving the logo a rustic look keeping the background vibrant. We have also retained the essence of Mumbai with subtle elements that will catch instant attention of the audience.”