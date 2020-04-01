Viacom18 pitches in support to help India fight Covid-19

31 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

In light of the fast spreading Coronavirus, Viacom18 has announced a slew of measures to ensure that audiences continue to remain entertained while being socially responsible. The company will be financially supporting all daily-wage earners engaged with the production of all its original content across India. Additionally, Viacom18 has partnered with GiveIndia to roll out a nationwide fundraising campaign to support daily wage earners across industries. Frontlined by contribution from its own employees, the company will be launching a social media campaign to encourage Indians to contribute, and will match the corpus collected.

Speaking on the numerous efforts being made at an organizational level, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and Managing Director, Viacom18 said: “Unprecedented times like these demand for measures that are special, generous and speedy. The Covid-19 outbreak has created tremendous disruption across the nation. Even during such times, constant efforts are being made to ensure that our viewers are being entertained while being educated about the situation. Despite the risks, a few of our employees have stayed back at our offices thus ensuring that viewers get their daily dose of entertainment. We have been ensuring they are safe and are following safety measures. We have always believed that the onus rests upon us in giving back to society in times of need. We have extended support to all those daily wage workers that have been supporting us round the clock during production schedules. As a media company, we will continue to play a responsible role in echoing the larger message and extend support in all possible manners to help curtail the pandemic.”