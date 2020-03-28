Usha International announces new campaign with Keerthy Suresh

27 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Usha International has launched a new media campaign for Usha sewing machines featuring brand ambassador Keerthy Suresh. Aimed at amplifying consumer connect and engagement within the southern region, the television commercial has been launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the new campaign, Parveen Sahni, Business Head, Usha Sewing Machines, said: “The TV commercial is an effort to engage with southern markets for maximum reach and impact. With this campaign we are looking to connect with the consumer and bring to life the joy that comes with unleashing one’s creativity using a sewing machine. We hope to increase our brand salience as well as connect with consumers and sewing enthusiasts within these markets.”