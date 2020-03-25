Teamwork Communication bags PR mandate IIIT, Naya Raipur

24 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Teamwork Communication Group has been selected as the PR and communications partner of International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Naya Raipur. As incharge of its media initiatives, Teamwork will be responsible for devising an impactful communication strategy for the educational institution.

Said Dr B.K. Panigrahy, Registrar, IIIT Naya Raipur: “At IIIT Naya Raipur, our constant endeavour has been to strengthen research driven IT education in India and elevate it to global standards. At this strive to position ourselves at the national and international academic space as an eminent IT educational institution, we are delighted to welcome on board Teamwork Communication Group to partner with us to establish a focused communication approach with all our stakeholders. We are confident that our association will lead to better our brand reputation as well as brand equity.”

Commenting on winning the PR mandate of IIIT Raipur, Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, Teamwork Communication Group, added: “We are honoured to be selected as the strategic communications partner for IIIT Raipur, a prestigious institution which has built its distinct identity in the field of IT education in India. As a team which is highly experienced in devising communication strategies for educational institutions, we are committed to craft an effective media campaign for the institution to further strengthen the brand’s reputation and establish it as a major thought leader in the realm of Indian education.”