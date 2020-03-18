Team WPP crafts new ad for Parachute Advansed

17 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Marico’s Parachute Advansed has launched its new campaign Mere Baal, Meri Jaan. With an aim to forge a deeper connect with women, the campaign captures the importance of hair in every womans life and how it is a reflection of her being.

Conceptualised by Team WPP, the integrated team set up by marketing services conglomerate WPP to service Marico, the TVC builds on modern beauty imagery while using real-life instances where hair is fundamental to the expression of a womans emotions and frame of mind. It goes on to depict women for whom hair symbolizes their resilience, love, freedom, determination, happiness, motivation, hope and optimism.

Said Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited: “Parachute Advansed, a brand that stands for care, nurturance and beauty, has over the years build a strong emotional equity amongst todays women. Synonymous with hair care, it truly understands the importance of hair in a womans life and in the expression of her identity, feelings and moods. Through this campaign, it aims to celebrate this symbolism and deepen the love for the brand – Parachute Advansed.”

Added Rohit Devgun, Executive Creative Director and Abhijit Dube, Senior Vice President of WPP: “There is a reason why ‘Bad hair day’ is among the most searched things on the internet. Her hair is at the very heart of her identity for every woman. She loses sleep over the health of her hair. She loses hair too. Hair is her first love. Acknowledging a womans feelings about her hair is the only way we thought we could arrive at something meaningful, something that would connect with her.