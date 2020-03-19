Taproot Dentsu unveils campaign for Aquarius Glucocharge

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Share Energy, the new campaign by Coca-Cola India’s enhanced hydration beverage- Aquarius Glucocharge, has been conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon.

The campaign has been launched in the heartland of Andhra Pradesh and Orissa and comprises film, print, and Out of Home (OOH).

Speaking about the new campaign, Anoop Manohar, Director- Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India, said: “Aquarius Glucocharge is an innovative offering from Coca-Cola India, packed with glucose, essential minerals like potassium, sodium and calcium, and fruit juice. It is loved by consumers for its benefits of ‘Rehydrate, Replenish and Recharge’ at an affordable price. Our aim with this campaign is to help consumers understand the value of a collective and realize that we are all gifted with the power to re-energise and support one another in order to emerge as stronger individuals. It is through empathy and kindness and actively supporting each other that we emerge as stronger individuals – together.”

Added Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu: “In an age, where we are constantly occupied with recharging the dying batteries of our phones, this film is a reminder that the battery of our bodies needs recharging too. And it is wonderful that we don’t have to look too far to recharge ourselves – we are all gifted with the power to recharge and reenergise ourselves. Just like Aquarius Glucocharge which gives us instant recharge.”