Sivakumar Sundaram to take charge as CEC, BCCL from tomorrow

31 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Sivakumar Sundaram will take charge as Chairman, Executive Committee (CEC) at leading media conglomerate Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL). Raj Jain, who is CEO of BCCL, will be concluding his tenure with the media group today (March 31, 2020) after a tenure of five years.

Sundaram will take charge on April 1. In the new role, all functions of the company will report to him as CEC (word used in office advisory was not report to, but relate with). In addition, the RMD (short for Research & Market Development) team will relate with Mohit Jain who in turn will relate with Sundaram.

According to an office advice, both Sundaram and Jain will join the Board of BCCL as Executive Directors.

Sundaram has spent some 30 years with BCCL, across various roles. He incubated and grew Brand Capital after which he was elevated as President – Revenue. As has been reported, leading advertising captain, Partha Sinha, is scheduled to join BCCL in Sundaram’s position from tomorrow (April 1).