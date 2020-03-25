Shwapno appoints Mirum for its marketing automation

24 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Mirum India has been appointed as the marketing automation partner by Shwapno, a grocery chain in Bangladesh. Shwapno operates over 60 physical outlets across Bangladesh and has an e-commerce portal for online ordering.

Mirum India has come on board as an implementation partner for Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform and will also facilitate integration of Marketing Cloud with other third party systems.

Said Mihir Karkare, EVP – Mirum India: “We are proud to be working with Shwapno, the largest grocery chain in Bangladesh. This is special for us, as it is our first assignment in Bangladesh market. We believe that with Marketing Cloud platform in place, Shwapno will see a positive impact on the customer engagement, online sales and an increased ROI on their marketing spends.”