Shoppers Stop changes logo to support frontline professionals

27 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Shoppers Stop has introduced a campaign which transforms its identity into a heart and infinity sign to salute and applaud frontline professionals for their dutiful actions during these tough times.

Notes a communique: “As a responsible brand, Shoppers Stop believes that social distancing will help contain the virus. Their creative highlights how important it is to keep the love alive even during such trying times. It highlights how it is our duty to support frontline professionals by doing as little as staying indoors and maintaining personal hygiene.”