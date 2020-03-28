Shemaroo enters into licensing partnership with Resso

27 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Shemaroo has entered into a strategic music licensing partnership with Resso, the social music streaming app from ByteDance. Through this association, Shemaroo will offer its wide range of high-quality audio content on the Resso app.

Commenting on the association, Hiren Gada, CEO Shemaroo Entertainment said: “We at Shemaroo have always stayed ahead of the curve and through this alliance with Resso, we reinforce our promise to bring the best of entertainment by partnering with the best of brands. This association is a natural progression to ensure we reach out to newer audiences, cross boundaries and partner with new age brands to engage and entertain customers across.”

Hari Nair, Head – Music, Content and Partnerships, Resso India added, “Resso’s aim is to bring music to the forefront by giving users an opportunity to connect, engage and interact with music & artists, alike. Shemaroo Entertainment is one of India’s leading content powerhouse and our association with Shemaroo’s music label, gives us access to their comprehensive library across genres and languages. We are excited to present their library to our users, which is in line with our commitment to provide the best in music.”