Sara Ali Khan is now face of JBL

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been chosen as the new JBL brand ambassador. Sara celebrates her association with the brand through a new commercial that captures the imagination of the youth with high-octane graphics, and words inspired by Gen-Y.

Said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman India: “The youth of the country is at the core of everything we do at JBL and Sara embodies the spirit of the young and restless. Her no-holds-barred approach has already made her a role model amongst Gen-Y and the association with JBL will take her influence a step further. Our campaign ‘Live it real, Live it raw’ featuring cultural icons like Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, is a tribute to the young spirit of India. We are proud of the work we are doing that speaks the language of the youth, challenges norms and peels back conformist attitudes.”