Samsung Galaxy users can now access content from Eros Now

16 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Eros Now has announced its partnership with Samsung Mobiles. As part of the collaboration, Samsung Galaxy users based in India can access movies, original shows, music, short-format content and more from Eros Now on the ‘My Galaxy’ app.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said: “We consider at this alliance as a befitting one, considering the insatiable demand for online entertainment on mobile screens. As we continue to offer seamless access to Eros Now’s massive and compelling content library to India’s large OTT consumer base, the partnership enables us to tap into potential consumers using Samsung Galaxy smart phones.”