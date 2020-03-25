Salman Khan takes ‘Keep Chillin’ message further for Bahamas

24 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Footwear brand Bahamas has launched its latest campaign featuring Salman Khan. The TVC weaves in the brand’s key message ‘Keep Chillin, Keep Flippin’.

Expressing his thoughts on the new launch and the campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), Relaxo Footwears Limited said: “Salman Khan, who has been the face of the brand for a while now, perfectly fits in as he cuts across all age groups especially the youth and there’s no one better than him to spread this message in a super quirky and most efficient way. Youngsters today are opting for causal looks and this trend is driving the growth of such market. Our offering is designed for the free-spirited, the easy-going, the live-for-today chillers and to keep celebrating each moment of life. The new TVC brings in energy into audience, motivating them to take a break from their digital life and rededicate themselves to exploring new experiences in real life.”