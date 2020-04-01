S Sivakumar to take charge as Chairman, Executive Committee (CEC) at BCCL

30 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

S Sivakumar to take charge as Chairman, Executive Committee (CEC) at leading media conglomerate Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd. , BCCL. Raj Jain will be concluding his tenure with the media group on March 31, 2020 after a tenure of five years.

Sivakumar will take charge on April 1. In the new role all functions of the company will report to Sivakumar as CEC. In addition, the RMD team will relate with Mohit Jain who in turn will relate with Sivakumar.

According to an office advice, both Sivakumar and Jain will join the Board of BCCL as Executive Directors.