RedInk Awards extends deadline to March 31, 2020

17 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

The RedInk Awards has extended the last date for entries to 31st March 2020. Mumbai Press Club has also taken into consideration the Covid-19 outbreak for this further extension.

Journalists with a great broadcast, web or print story are invited to send in their work early in order to be well in time. For the first time in its nine years, the RedInk Awards have been opened up to foreign correspondents writing on India.

To identify the best stories, and raise the bar for the selection process, the Mumbai Press Club has made a special appeal to editors of print and broadcast networks to identify, and nominate their best stories in Calendar 2019.

In all, there are 12 categories of awards covering written and broadcast stories published in Calendar 2019 in the print, web and television medium.