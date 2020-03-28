Red FM encourages social distancing via latest ad campaign

27 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

 

After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, 93.5 Red FM is now urging people to practice social distancing amid Coronavirus pandemic and stay at home. Red FM has come-up with a creative rendition of its logo to emphasise on the importance of social distancing.

 

Notes a communique: “Whether it is exclusive interviews with medical experts, RJs doing 20 seconds speed links in their shows with an alarm that highlights the importance of hygiene, taking-up WHO’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ or giving Work From Home to all their employees, Red FM is doing every bit to ensure mass awareness while maintaining safety of their staff.”

 

 

