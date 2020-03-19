RD Telinet ropes in Randeep Hooda as its brand ambassador

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Actor Randeep Hooda has been signed by mobile accessory group RD Telinet Pvt Ltd to endorse its range of products.

Said Chetan Singh Rathod, Managing Director, RD Talinet Group: “RD Telinet Pvt Ltd believes in persistent innovation as being the leaders in the category, it is prime responsibility of the brand to keep striving for innovations and offer cutting-edge products to their consumers.We are delighted to have Randeep Hooda on board as he is a perfect fit for promoting our dynamic and stylish products among millennials. Moreover, not only does he epitomize our idea of being youth’s icon but he is known to be quite dynamic and stylish as well. With his huge fan following among all sections of people, we are sure he will help our brand establish a deeper connect with the consumers,” he added.