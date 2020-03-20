Rajasthan Patrika invites entries for KC Kulish International Award

By A Correspondent
The Rajasthan Patrika Group has announced entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in memory of the Founder of the group, late Karpoor Chandra Kulish. Entries for the award will be accepted from today, March 20, the birth anniversary of the late KC Kulish, short for Karpoor Chandra Kulish, the founder of Rajasthan Patrika.
Entries are invited for both the years 2018 (12th) and 2019 (13th) respectively. The last date for the entries is May 15, 2020.
Any article or campaign published in any newspaper or national/international magazine across the world between January 1-December 31, 2018 and January 1-December 31, 2019 are eligible for the award. Separate entries for both the years would be accepted.
The annual international award carries prize money of US$11,000 and a certificate, making it the biggest prize money to date for an awards for journalism. Merit awards will be given for 10 other noteworthy entries. Information related to the award and entry is available on the website: http://kckawards.patrika.com/. Award will be decided by an independent panel of jury from various fields, including journalism.