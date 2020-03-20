Rajasthan Patrika invites entries for KC Kulish International Award

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

The Rajasthan Patrika Group has announced entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in memory of the Founder of the group, late Karpoor Chandra Kulish. Entries for the award will be accepted from today, March 20, the birth anniversary of the late KC Kulish, short for Karpoor Chandra Kulish, the founder of Rajasthan Patrika.

Entries are invited for both the years 2018 (12th) and 2019 (13th) respectively. The last date for the entries is May 15, 2020.

Any article or campaign published in any newspaper or national/international magazine across the world between January 1-December 31, 2018 and January 1-December 31, 2019 are eligible for the award. Separate entries for both the years would be accepted.