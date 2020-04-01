Radio City salutes frontline warriors during Covid-19 fight

31 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, Radio City has launched its initiative called ‘Radio City ka Salaam, Corona fighters ke Naam’ across 39 cities to laud the frontline warriors like doctors, nurses, soldiers, etc. who are ensuring our safety by putting themselves at risk. The campaign has been leveraged across Radio City’s social media platforms for listeners to stay updated.

Speaking about the initiative, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said: “Today the whole world is talking about the need for social distancing and self-quarantine, but there are many people who can’t do that because their jobs demand them to go to work. We are referring to fighters like doctors, nurses, policemen, airport authorities and many more who are fighting the deadly Covid-19 from the frontlines for the health and safety of the nation. ‘Radio City ka Salaam, Corona fighter’s ke Naam’ a campaign executed across all our 39 stations, is our humble endeavour to salute the efforts of these heroes. We hope the threat of COVID-19 settles soon; until then, let’s all give a hats off and say a quite prayer for our Corona fighters. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication and spirit!”