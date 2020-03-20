Pause on Disney+ launch

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Disney India has put on hold the launch of Disney+, which was all set to launch later this month post the beginning of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League.

Said Uday Shankar, President – The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India: “We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon.”