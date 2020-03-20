Nihilent acquires Pop’ Hypercollective

20 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Nihilent, a leading consulting and services company, has announced the acquisition of Hypercollective, a a creative agency network billed as an “innovation agency that solves real world problems for brands, corporations, and governments”.

Further to this acquisition, KV Sridhar, popularly known as Pops, who was Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Hypercollective will continue to look after all the creative initiatives at Nihilent and Hypercollective.

Commenting on the acquisition, LC Singh, Director and Executive Vice-Chairman, Nihilent, said: “Nihilent is glad to have Hypercollective onboard, we look forward to providing our customers a greater degree of interaction experience by offering them in-depth insights on consumer behaviour. This will not only help them understand granular details of what the consumer wants, but also enable businesses to undergo a smooth digital transformation.”

Added Minoo Dastur, President and CEO, Nihilent: “The customer is all-pervasive, granulating their needs, wants and aspirations is the key to any successful service. Given this backdrop, this acquisition gives us the unique capabilities that will further complement our human-centered approach. Leveraging our mutual strengths, we are well-positioned to offer brand management, UI design, digital, creative, spatial and consumer research.”

Added Sridhar: “While technology plays a vital role for any enterprise, Hypercollective’s strengths in creating an interaction experience will be amalgamated with Nihilent’s consulting, design thinking, and technology capabilities which will enhance our offerings. I have always had a keen interest in technology, specifically in Artificial Intelligence (AI). I look forward to achieving that perfect balance between technology and creativity.”