MRUC to be now known as MRUC India

17 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Media Research Users Council (MRUC), a registered not-for-profit industry body, has announced its new name – Media Research Users Council India (MRUC India). This change in name will enable the organisation to effectively capture its national stature, notes a communique.

Said Pratap Pawar, Chairman of MRUC and Chairman, Sakal Media Group: “The change in name only reaffirms our commitment in advancing the cause of media research in India. MRUC India will continue to provide the industry with research studies that are robust, reliable and of global standard.”

Established in 1994, MRUC India has over 150 members with representation from advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters.