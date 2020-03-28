MMA India announces MarTech Council

27 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) has announced the formation of MarTech charter, which will play an integral role in influencing the roadmap of the modern marketing and embracing the tools and technology to enable it.

The advisory council currently comprises both brand and agency representation – Deepali Naair – CMO, India & South Asia, IBM; Sameer Singh – VP, Monetisation, India, TikTok; Lalit Bhagia – CEO, Dan Consult; Vivek Bhargava – CEO, Performance Group, DAN Consult; Manish Aggarwal –Head, Growth & Monetisation, Sony Liv; Gowthaman Ragothaman – CEO, Aqilliz; Saket Agarwal – Managing Partner, Onnivation.

On the announcement, Moneka Khurana, Country Head, MMA India said: “The objective behind creating a specific MarTech council is to create leadership and evangelism for marketers to better understand the dynamically evolving nature of modern marketing. We believe this is a major step in redefining the digital ecosystem, adding value to marketers as we continue to focus on ‘Shaping the future’ and prepare marketers for the next 3-5 years. With this goal in mind, all councils in 2020 will focus on driving change and enabling POVs in areas of content, measurement, brand safety and MarTech, and building guidelines, standards and best practices for the mobile marketing industry.”

The MarTech Council will delve deep into areas of Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Customer Relationship Management, E-Commerce, UX/UI and Blockchain in marketing to cater to the evolving needs of a marketer and enable pivot to new tools and techniques.