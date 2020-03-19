Mirum India to provide social listening services for Poorvika Mobiles

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Chennai-based multi-brand retail chain Poorvika that deals in mobile phones and connections, accessories, recharges and internet data has chosen Social Studio from the Salesforce Marketing Cloud suite as the social listening platform.

Mirum India, a Salesforce partner, will be responsible for the implementation of the Social Studio platform.

Said Mihir Karkare, EVP – Mirum India: “In today’s mobile-obsessed world, Poorvika Mobiles is a household name in South India and we are delighted to work with them. With our Salesforce platform expertise, we are confident of delivering a seamless social listening solution. Our solution will aid the brand in aligning their marketing budgets, customer service and sales efforts, and eventually boost their customer relationships.”