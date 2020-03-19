Luminous unveils summer campaign with Tendulkar

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Luminous Power Technologies announced the launch of its new TVC campaign featuring brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. Through this campaign, Luminous intends to draw more attention to its inverter batteries which it claims are long-lasting, in a striking, unconventional and appealing manner.

Introducing the campaign, Sachin Bhalla, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Luminous Power Technologies said: “Luminous is considered to be one of the most reliable brands when it comes to inverters and batteries. Our campaigns so far have been focused more on our inverters than our batteries. Through our new campaign, we wish to put emphasis on Luminous’ high-performance batteries which are amongst the longest lasting batteries in the country. We are thankful to Sachin for his continued patronage with the brand. His presence on the screen brings great value and helps us building a greater brand connect with our end users.”

The TVC has been conceptualised by 82.5 Communications. Talking about the campaign concept, Chandana Agarwal, President, 82.5 Communications said: “Working on communications for inverters and batteries is never easy as they tend to get very dull and clinical. This time fortunately for us, we had a very interesting brief which was single-minded and emphasised on long-lasting inverter batteries. We took this as an opportunity to humanise the product and bring about humor and nostalgia alongside our key proposition. We have attempted to make it crisp and universally understood. We had a great time working on the creatives as it brought out the child in all of us and we hope that it brings out the same emotion in everyone who sees it.”