Lowe Lintas partners BMC in spreading Covid-19 awareness

24 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Given the threat of Coronavirus in Mumbai and the lack of awareness of its severity, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took it upon itself to ensure that Mumbaikars too the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. And to help them do that was Lowe Lintas.

Said Anaheeta Goenka, President, Lowe Lintas: “We had a single-minded brief on “no panic just prevention” from the BMC – to create awareness of basic actions across citizen profiles we needed a sharp active idea.”

Added Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas: “We created the simple idea ‘Corona Se Mat Darona’ which aims to calm the anxiety in this time of crisis, although by arming people with corona prevention methods.”