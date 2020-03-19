Kalyan Jewellers celebrates Gudi Padwa in new digital film

19 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Kalyan Jewellers has launched its digital campaign for the festival of Gudi Padwa. The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador and Marathi actress Pooja Sawant in a traditional avatar, wearing jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers’ Sankalp jewellery collection.

Speaking about the campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said: “Gudi Padwa is a great time to renew our commitments to this market, and showcase the vast variety of traditional Maharashtrian designs that Kalyan Jewellers has to offer. Currently, we have a total of nine showrooms in the state of Maharashtra, and we recognise it as one of our key markets with a lot of potential. With Sankalp, our range of traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, we hope to cater to a younger audience who juggles the world of modernity and tradition with ease. Our digital campaign, is targeted at this section and it highlights the deep rooted traditions and customs of the land, that they proudly follow.”