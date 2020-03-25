Janhvi Kapoor is brand ambassador of Mint ChocOn

24 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

Mahak Group has launched candy-Mint ChocOn and has roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the brand. It has launched a TVC campaign called ‘Mint Nahi Hint Hai’.

Said SK Jain, CEO & MD, Mahak Group: “In today’s competitive environment, it is becoming increasingly difficult to build and sustain consumer loyalty. It has become paramount for every brand to keep coming up with innovative offerings in order to create differentiation in the mind of target consumers. We launched Mint ChocOn keeping just that in mind. Mint ChocOn is a novel and innovative concept. We employ German technology in manufacturing the product. From a teenager to a young working professional, Mint ChocOn is an offering, which will appeal to everyone. We are ecstatic to have Janhvi Kapoor on board as the face of the brand. There is a lot for us to benefit from this association, as she a rising star and someone that our target consumers resonate with.”