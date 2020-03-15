Hotstuff creates insurance awareness campaign for Star Union Dai-ichi Life

13 Mar,2020

By A Correspondent

The latest campaign by Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance spells out insurance awareness with one key message, ‘roti, kapda aur makaan ke saath #BimaHaiZaroori’.

Said Girish Kulkarni, MD & CEO, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance: “Roti, Kapda, Makaan aur Bima is an honest attempt to take Life Insurance or Insurance as a matter as a category to semi urban, or rural India where insurance is very poorly understood. This will prove to be a great category booster in terms of awareness of life insurance.”

Translating this thought into communication was tasked to Hotstuff. Added Arun Fernandes, CEO, Hotstuff: “We have been working with India’s leading BFSI brands for over two decades and personally I believe infotainment is a much-needed solution when it comes to financial awareness. The manner in which such information is presented and the way in which media is used to present such stories to investors is crucial. Like all our campaigns, we focus on strategy that aids brand recall and brings in numbers and off late, interesting content backed by all round media integration has helped us stand out and create a niche as an off-beat communications agency.”